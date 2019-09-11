wrestling / News
Kushida Makes 205 Live Debut (Pics, Video)
– Kushida arrived in 205 Live this week, making his official debut on the brand. The NXT star appeared as Jack Gallagher’s mystery partner for his match against Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick. Kushida made Kendrick tap to the Hoverboard Lock to win the match for his team.
WHAT YEAR IS IT?! ⌚@GentlemanJackG's partner is none other than @KUSHIDA_0904! #205Live pic.twitter.com/cLT035UHw0
— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2019
Welcome to MSG, @KUSHIDA_0904! #205Live pic.twitter.com/Pe62XsdrCP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 11, 2019
You simply CANNOT blink when @KUSHIDA_0904 is in the ring! #205Live @mrbriankendrick pic.twitter.com/d31wCBh5U3
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 11, 2019
