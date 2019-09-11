wrestling / News

Kushida Makes 205 Live Debut (Pics, Video)

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kushida arrived in 205 Live this week, making his official debut on the brand. The NXT star appeared as Jack Gallagher’s mystery partner for his match against Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick. Kushida made Kendrick tap to the Hoverboard Lock to win the match for his team.

