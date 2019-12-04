wrestling / News

WWE News: KUSHIDA Returning To NXT Tonight, Asuka Hand Rolls Sushi, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
KUSHIDA

WWE.com reports that KUSHIDA will return for tonight’s episode of NXT. He suffered a hairline wrist fracture in September and then feuded briefly with WALTER and Imperium in October before being pulled from TV.

– Asuka has posted a video of her having a hand-rolled sushi party.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include The Ascension’s Viktor (39), Sylvester Terkay (49) and Brooke Adams (35).

Asuka, KUSHIDA

