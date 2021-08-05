Kushida & More Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will be taking a trip to 205 Live this week. WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode, which will include Kushida battling Ari Sterling and Leon Ruff taking on Grayson Waller.

The full announcement is below for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:

Kushida to tangle with Sterling, Ruff returns to 205 Live to battle Waller

205 Live will feature a pair of barnburners, as Leon Ruff competes on 205 Live for the first time in nearly a year when he takes on Grayson Waller, while NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is set for what should be a pulse-pounding Championship Contender Match against Ari Sterling.

The WWE Universe will be treated by the arrival of a former NXT North American Champion, as Ruff will bring his high-flying style back to the purple brand to take on Waller, who doesn’t seem likely to roll out the red carpet for Ruff in his return to The Most Exciting Hour on Television.

Frustration has to be building for the Australian competitor, however, as Waller has dropped four consecutive matches on 205 Live after getting off to a 3-0 start.

Kushida has caught fire ever since defeating Santos Escobar to capture the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and he’s bringing his talents to the purple brand for what should be an instant-classic against Sterling.

Sterling has taken the purple brand by storm ever since arriving several months ago, but he’ll be seeking an important bounce-back victory after coming up just short against Jake Atlas two weeks ago in an edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!