KUSHIDA Not Cleared For NJPW Declaration of Power

Last month, KUSHIDA was pulled from multiple NJPW events due to a diagnosis of hand, foot and mouth disease. The company has announced that he has not been cleared yet and will now miss Declaration of Power. He was originally set to face Taiji Ishimori at the event. Changes to the show will be announced later on.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at Declaration of Power in Ryogoku on Monday October 10, is still recovering from a bout with hand foot and mouth disease, and will not be cleared to compete.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

There will be a change to Monday’s card, to be announced at a later time before the event.

NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.