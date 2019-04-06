wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind-The-Scenes of The KUSHIDA NXT Contract Signing, Bianca Belair Has Trouble Deciding Takeover Deal

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kushida NXT Takeover New York

– WWE has posted a new video which show the arrival of KUSHIDA in NXT and goes behind-the-scenes of his contract signing with Triple H and William Regal.

– Before yesterday’s NXT Takeover: New York, Bianca Belair had trouble deciding what to wear.

