WWE News: Behind-The-Scenes of The KUSHIDA NXT Contract Signing, Bianca Belair Has Trouble Deciding Takeover Deal
April 6, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video which show the arrival of KUSHIDA in NXT and goes behind-the-scenes of his contract signing with Triple H and William Regal.
– Before yesterday’s NXT Takeover: New York, Bianca Belair had trouble deciding what to wear.
