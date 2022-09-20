KUSHIDA Off Tomorrow’s NJPW Show Due to Health Concerns

– NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA has been forced to withdraw for a scheduled event in Kumamoto, Japan tomorrow due to health concerns caused by a suspected skin disease. He was initially removed from last Saturday’s show in Kagoshima after coming down with a fever.

As a result of KUSHIDA’s withdrawal, some adjustments have been made to tomorrow’s card. Here’s the full announcement:

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to wrestle on a non televised live event September 21 in Kumamoto, will miss the event as a precaution due to health concerns. KUSHIDA was removed from Saturday’s event in Kagoshima after presenting with a fever. After testing negative for COVID-19, he underwent consultation with doctors who diagnosed him with a suspected skin disease. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following change has been made to Wednesday’s card. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga, KUSHIDA & Jado vs Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo -> Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga & Jado vs Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows & Taiji Ishimori

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion returned to NJPW earlier in June after exiting WWE following the expiration of his contract in April.