KUSHIDA Issues Open Challenge For Tonight’s Edition Of NXT

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA is ready for a fight, and it seems that he’ll get one on tonight’s edition of NXT after recently pulling off the title win.

KUSHIDA took to Twitter to issue an open challenge on tonight’s show, which comes a week after he captured the championship from former champion Santos Escobar in an open challenge issued by Escobar.

“Tonight, I’m repaying the favor. I’m issuing an open challenge for MY Cruiserweight Title,” KUSHIDA wrote.

WWE previously announced a championship celebration for KUSHIDA on tonight’s NXT, which will also feature the return of Kyle O’Reilly, Sarray’s NXT debut, and more.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sarray makes her NXT debut

* KUSHIDA set for Championship Celebration on NXT

* Kyle O’Reilly returns to NXT this Tuesday night

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

* KUSHIDA open challenge