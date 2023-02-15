KUSHIDA Praises Mercedes Mone, Talks Launch of NJPW Academy

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, KUSHIDA praised Mercedes Mone for her love of wrestling ahead of her in-ring debut with the company. She will face KAIRI at Battle in the Valley this weekend. Here are highlights:

On the purpose of the NJPW Academy and his role: “Right. In simple terms, Academy is a wrestling school, and one where you still get that NJPW history, the culture and the technique. But on top of that, we can also prepare you for MMA, or for lucha, or for a US television style. There’s a lot of different thought processes to the business, and we’ll be cognizant of that. So within that, I don’t really see myself as a coach so much as someone that can help everyone come through feel and experience the ideas and the techniques behind Japanese wrestling. I really see this as a big learning and growth experience for myself as well, and I’ll be approaching this with every bit of the focus I bring to my matches.”

On his approach to teaching: “Well, we’ll be with a class of wrestlers who have already made their debuts, and if I’m not able to be at a session with match commitments, I’m sure there’ll be people swapping in and out. Basically, what I want people coming in to understand is that the end goal of the Academy is not necessarily to make NJPW Young Lions. What we will be doing though is giving you the techniques and an understanding of the culture, the philosophy, the history and helping you practice all that. Then when you go on and into the wrestling world at large, you’re taking that NJPW-ism with you.”

On Mercedes Mone: “She is such a great model to follow. She’s at the top of the world when it comes to being a female pro-wrestler and just an entertainer in general, but she has such a love for this that she comes in to share and figure different stuff out.”