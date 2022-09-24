wrestling / News

KUSHIDA Pulled From Another NJPW Event Due to Illness

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from another event this week as he’s still recovering from a bout of hand, foot, and mouth disease. As a result of his diagnosis, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is not cleared to wrestle his scheduled matchup set for today in Kobe, Japan.

NJPW issued the following announcement on the changes to the card:

KUSHIDA to miss action in Kobe

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to compete Sunday at Burning Spirit in Kobe, is still recovering from a bout of hand, foot and mouth disease, and will not be cleared to wrestle his scheduled match.

The following change has been made to tomorrow’s card.

KUSHIDA, Jado & Tama Tonga vs Gedo, Jay White & Taiji Ishimori ->

Jado & Tama Tonga vs Jay White & Taiji Ishimori

