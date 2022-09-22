KUSHIDA Pulled From Friday’s NJPW Show Over Health Condition

KUSHIDA is out of Friday’s NJPW show due to a diagnosis of hand, foot and mouth disease. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the NJPW star will not be able to compete at the Friday show after being diagnosed with the disease.

The full announcement reads:

KUSHIDA absent from 9/23 Takamatsu event

Following his absence from September 21’s Kumamoto event, KUSHIDA will not be cleared to compete on September 23 in Kumamoto. After being assessed for a suspected skin disease, KUSHIDA has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to Friday’s card:

KUSHIDA, Jado, Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay White vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Jay White –>

Jado, Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay White vs Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Jay White

NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.