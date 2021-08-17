wrestling / News
Kushida Pulled From Tonight’s WWE NXT, Not Medically Cleared to Compete
Kushida’s match against Roderick Strong will have to wait, as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT. It was announced by William Regal on Tuesday afternoon that Kushida, who was set to defend his title against Strong on Tuesday’s show, is not medically cleared.
Regal wrote:
“Unfortunately after a medical examination, officials learned @KUSHIDA_0904 is not cleared to compete tonight. When I informed @Malcolmvelli and @roderickstrong, they expressed Roderick’s desire to compete.
Therefore, #WWENXT will begin with a #DiamondMine open challenge.”
Details on the nature of Kushida’s not being cleared were not revealed. NXT airs tonight on USA Network.
