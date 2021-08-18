WWE News: Kushida Reacts to Being Pulled From NXT, New Match Set

Kushida has apologized for missing tonight’s NXT, while a new match is set for the show. As noted earlier, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida was pulled from his match with Roderick Strong because he was not medically cleared.

Kushida posted to Twitter to write:

“I’m sorry for everyone who was looking forward to tonight title match. Did not cleared the medical. I can’t do anything and I’m just stunned… I promise to be back on TV soon. Thank you for your support”

In the meanwhile, WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s show as Josh Briggs has accepted a $100,000 offer from LA Knight to face Cameron Grimes and soften him up befoe NXT Takeover 36. You can follow our live coverage of NXT here.

