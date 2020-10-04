Various News: KUSHIDA Ready to Exhale, Luther’s Words For Serpentico, Impact Wrestling Card, SD Top 10

– Ahead of their match against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, Luther tweeted some inspiring words to his partner, Serpentico.

Get out there in the ring and let 'em know you're there. Get that fuckin' foot in their side. Let 'em know you're there! Get that backfist in their teeth. Let 'em know you're there!…👉🤪 & 👑🐍 — Luther (@KillLutherKill) October 4, 2020

– Following his and Rhino’s win over Reno Scum at tonight’s Victory Road, Heath is set to have a meeting with Scott D’Amore to discuss becoming a contracted Impact wrestler on this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS.

Also set for the show:

* Another Defeat Rohit Challenge

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

* Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

– KUSHIDA tweeted today that tomorrow night at NXT TakeOver 31, it’s time for him to finally exhale.

Since I came to this country, I have held my breath.

I have been fighting unidentified suffocation.

At TAKEOVER tomorrow, Time to exhale. — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) October 3, 2020

