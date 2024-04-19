wrestling / News
KUSHIDA Offers To Replace YOH In NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament
As previously reported, YOH will miss the Best of the Super Juniors tournament due to suffering a recent shoulder injury. NJPW has now shared a video of KUSHIDA volunteering to replace YOH in the tournament.
He said: “I’m here in Haneda airport. Just got back from Australia and about to head to the UK. But I just heard that with YOH’s injury, Best of the Super Jr. 31 needs a little help. So I just cleared my schedule for May and KUSHIDA will spend the month in Japan. Sorry to butt in, guys, but I’ll come from missing the cut right the way to the trophy. See you all soon.”
In the wake of YOH's injury, KUSHIDA has volunteered to take the empty spot in Best of the Super Jr. 31!#njpw #BOSJ31 pic.twitter.com/rw1S0mH7ds
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 19, 2024
