Kushida Retains Cruiserweight Title Against Santos Escobar on WWE NXT, Triple H Comments
Kushida is still the NXT Cruiserweight Champion after his match with Santos Escobar in the main event of NXT, and Triple H took to social media to react. The champion retained his title in a two out of three falls match on Tuesday’s show, and you can see a clip from the match below.
Kushida’s title reign now stands at 27 days, having defeated Escobar on the April 13th episode of NXT to retain. Triple H posted to Twitter to comment on the match, as you can see below:
Two of #WWENXT’s most internationally-renowned Superstars putting on a championship match worthy of the title “main event.” Congratulations to @KUSHIDA_0904 on retaining the #NXTCruiserweight Championship. #AndStill #WeAreNXT https://t.co/KUaGNK17pi
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 12, 2021