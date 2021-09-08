KUSHIDA Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he has been absent from WWE TV. KUSHIDA had been set to defend the NXT Cruiserweight title against Roderick Strong last month but was pulled for health reasons.

He wrote: “I hope everyone is okay. Three weeks ago, I was not available for my title match on NXT TV. I tested positive for COVID-19. My family also tested positive. Fortunately, everyone is okay. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but we still got the virus. Fortunately, the vaccine has given us immunity, but we experienced some symptoms. We have very low energy and I lost my sense of smell and taste. We are recovering. Everyone is feeling better now. The pandemic isn’t over. Please stay safe. I will see you in the ring soon.”