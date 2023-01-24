KUSHIDA Set For Match On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

KUSHIDA will be in action on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that the wrestling star will team with Kevin Knight against The Good Hands on Thursday’s show.

The updated lineup for the AXS TV show is:

* Golden Six Shooter Six-Way Elimination Match: Rhino vs. Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw & TBD

* The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. The Good Hands