Kushida Set For NXT Gauntlet Eliminator

Kushida is the first name for the Gauntlet Eliminator that will determine a new #1 contender on next week’s NXT. WWE has announced that Kushida will be one of the five competitors in the match, which will see the winner move on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at Takeover on October 4th.

The full announcement reads:

Who will get the first chance to challenge The Prince?

The answer to that question will be decided in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match next Wednesday in the Takeoff to TakeOver on NXT, and Kushida has been named the first competitor to take part.

Four other Superstars yet to be announced will join him in this unique bout with the rules as follows:

Two men will start in the ring.

Every four minutes, another competitor will enter.

The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission.

The last man standing will be named the No. 1 Contender and challenge Finn Bálor for the NXT Title at the next edition of NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Who else will join the fray, and who will earn an opportunity at the NXT Championship?

Stay tuned to WWE’s digital and social platforms in the coming days as the rest of the field is revealed.