WWE News: KUSHIDA Shows Photo Of Wrist Injury, Mick Foley Meets 92-Year-Old Fan, Smackdown Special On WWE Network

– As we previously reported, KUSHIDA re-aggravated a wrist injury during his match with WALTER on this past Wednesday’s episode of NXT. In a post on Twitter, KUSHIDA shared a photo of the injury.

Ouch! Rebuild and come back to the ring soon⌚️Thank you everyone. pic.twitter.com/1zcSMusA78 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) October 11, 2019

– Mick Foley was recently in Canandiagua, New York earlier this week where he met 92-year-old fan Wilma Gibson at the Thomson Health nursing home. WROC Channel 8 released the following videos. Foley’s grandmother was her best friend growing up and Gibson wanted to meet him through the nursing home’s wish program.

– The FOX special ‘WWE Smackdown Greatest Hits’ has been added to the WWE Network. It runs for 42 minutes and was hosted by The Miz and Charlotte Flair.

Here’s a synopsis: The Miz and Charlotte Flair host a collection of 20 years of unforgettable SmackDown moments, featuring Superstars such as The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and more.