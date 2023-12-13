KUSHIDA Has Signed A Deal With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA has signed a deal with the company after already making several appearances for Impact.

The announcement reads: “It’s official, KUSHIDA has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling. As a longtime New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout, KUSHIDA has held the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. KUSHIDA has been on the precipice of success since his arrival last year, taking Steve Maclin to his limit in an IMPACT World Championship match at Rebellion 2023. It’s time for KUSHIDA to take his career to the next level and it happens in TNA Wrestling!“