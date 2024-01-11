KUSHIDA On Signing With TNA, Was Looking For Second Home Outside Japan

KUSHIDA signed a full-time deal with TNA last month, and he recently discussed his decision to do so. The NJPW star spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and said that he was looking for a place outside of Japan to call home, noting that he wants to focus his attention with the company when it comes to the US.

“I didn’t know Impact Wrestling would [become] TNA until Scott [D’Amore] announced it in October,” KUSHIDA said (per Wrestling Inc). “Even before that, I was looking for a second home outside of Japan. I spent 2023 working with various promotions, but I said to Scott, ‘I want to focus on Impact Wrestling in 2024 in America.'”

He continued, “I think the title that TNA holds is the perfect one to upgrade my career. The agreement was signed with the agreement of the top bosses of both companies that the relationship with New Japan would remain as is.”

KUSHIDA is set to compete at TNA Hard to Kill against Chris Sabin and El Hijo del Vikingo for Sabin’s TNA X-Division Championship.