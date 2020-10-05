Kushida Takes Down Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

Kushida got his revenge against Velveteen Dream on Sunday at NXT Takeover 31. Kushida defeated Dream in the second match of the PPV, making him tap in 13 minutes. He wasn’t done yet though, as he attacked Dream again after the match and put his submission hold back on. Officials came down to break it up, and eventually Kushida stormed off to the back.

You can see pics and video from the match below. live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.