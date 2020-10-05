wrestling / News
Kushida Takes Down Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)
Kushida got his revenge against Velveteen Dream on Sunday at NXT Takeover 31. Kushida defeated Dream in the second match of the PPV, making him tap in 13 minutes. He wasn’t done yet though, as he attacked Dream again after the match and put his submission hold back on. Officials came down to break it up, and eventually Kushida stormed off to the back.
You can see pics and video from the match below. live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.
Back to the future. Right here in the present. 🚀 💜#NXTTakeOver @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/8tXb4qxz8U
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2020
GREAT KUSHIDA!@KUSHIDA_0904 just brought @DreamWWE 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 at #NXTTakeOver! pic.twitter.com/dmS8jrCTe4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
Vicious & ballistic.
This is a different @KUSHIDA_0904 than what you're used to. #NXTTakeOver @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/kYsp6MhwSh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 4, 2020
No, we did not speed this GIF up. This is in real time.
⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/ujvw903ZjH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Quotes Lady Gaga To Describe Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt Relationship
- Shinsuke Nakamura Deletes Photoshoot Clip Showing Him Dressed as The Undertaker
- Carmella Responds to Negative Comments on Her Return, Says Comments on Her Looks Are Disgusting
- Jim Ross On The Booking Behind Hulk Hogan Defeating Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna Regaining The Title At King Of The Ring 1993