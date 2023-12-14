– Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, wrestler KUSHIDA spoke about Will Ospreay and how he considers him the best wrestler in the world right now. KUSHIDA was also asked about potential dream matchups with Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

KUSHIDA on Will Ospreay and a potential matchup: “I don’t want to [laughs]. He is too perfect right now [laughs]. But I call his hairstyle onion. I call him onion-head. I’d love to wrestle him after maybe he’s over 60 years old [laughs]. But yeah, he will probably peak this year maybe, and the next year, as best his performing wrestler. I think he’s best wrestler now. But professional wrestling is long…so someday, I want to wrestle him. I want to find chance.”

On a possible matchup with Kazuchika Okada in TNA Wrestling: Yeah, until now and in the future, it has not been necessary to fight in Japan. B it I feel like there is a possibility in America, so I want to wrestle him.”

As noted, KUSHIDA announced this week that he signed a contract with TNA Wrestling, and he will still be able to compete in NJPW as well. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay signed with AEW last year.