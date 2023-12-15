wrestling / News
KUSHIDA Says He Wants to Win TNA World Title, Open to Teaming Again With Kevin Knight
KUSHIDA recently signed with TNA Wrestling, and during an interview with the Battleground Podcast (h/t Fightful), said that winning the TNA World Title would take his career to a new level. The TNA World Title is currently held by KUSHIDA’s former tag team partner, Alex Shelley. Highlights of his comments are below.
On needing to win the TNA Title: “I believe I need to win the TNA Title in 2024 to further advance my career. I want to become a World Champion, X-Division Champion, and break down the borders that exist in this world.”
On eventually wanting to tag again with Kevin Knight: “I have a tag partner, Kevin Knight [but] number one priority is X-Division Champion. Now IMPACT Tag Team Champion is ABC. They are so talented. I think my idea is underrated in this business, so they are the best tag team [on a] global scale. So I want to challenge with my boy, Kevin Knight.”