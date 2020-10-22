wrestling / News

WWE News: Kushida Victorious Over Tommaso Ciampa & Velveteen Dream, Dakota Kai Attacks Ember Moon

October 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida NXT

– Kushida pulled out a win over Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see a clip from that below:

– On tonight’s episode of NXT, Dakota Kai came out after Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea and attacked Moon, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Ember Moon, KUSHIDA, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading