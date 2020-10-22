wrestling / News
WWE News: Kushida Victorious Over Tommaso Ciampa & Velveteen Dream, Dakota Kai Attacks Ember Moon
October 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Kushida pulled out a win over Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see a clip from that below:
– On tonight’s episode of NXT, Dakota Kai came out after Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea and attacked Moon, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Fish Says Kyle O’Reilly is Going to ‘Astonish People,’ Comments on Chris Jericho’s Criticism of O’Reilly & Finn Balor
- Backstage Rumors on Paul Heyman’s Tenure as Raw Executive Director, How He Built the Roster
- Retribution Takes Part in Group Photoshoot, Mustafa Ali Reveals Why His Name Is Seen as a Problem
- Bret Hart Says If Survivor Series 1997 Match Happened As Planned, We’d Be Talking About It More Than Montreal Screwjob