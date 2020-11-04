wrestling / News
Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes Set For This Week’s NXT
Another bout is set for this week’s episode of NXT, with Cameron Grimes facing Kushida. WWE has announced that the two will face off on this week’s episode.
The updated card for this week’s show is:
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream
* Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon
* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm
* KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes
The announcement for the new match reads:
Kushida looks to continue his winning streak against Cameron Grimes
One of NXT’s hottest Superstars looks to keep rolling tomorrow night as Kushida battles Cameron Grimes.
Kushida’s star has never been brighter since arriving in NXT. The black-and-gold brand’s resident Time Splitter has been landing major victories, most recently toppling Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver 31 and pinning Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match last month.
Meanwhile, has Grimes recovered after last week’s Haunted House of Terror Match? After what was nothing less than a nightmare for The Technical Savage, Grimes left the bizarre encounter with upper-body injuries, though the mental toll may be even greater after the horrors he experienced at the hands of Dexter Lumis.
See Kushida face Grimes tomorrow night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!
More Trending Stories
- Note On How WWE Views Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Within Babyface vs. Heel Roster On RAW
- Backstage Update on WWE Looking for Location With Fans for Royal Rumble 2021
- Backstage Note on Ending to Last Night’s Raw, How Ending Last Week Was Mis-Timed
- Booker T on Kylie Rae Stepping Away From Wrestling, Wants Her to be Safe & Happy