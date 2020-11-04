Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes Set For This Week’s NXT

Another bout is set for this week’s episode of NXT, with Cameron Grimes facing Kushida. WWE has announced that the two will face off on this week’s episode.

The updated card for this week’s show is:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream

* Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm

* KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes

The announcement for the new match reads: