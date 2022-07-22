wrestling / News

KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 7-28-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced three matches including KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann for next week’s show. On tonight’s episode, the following matches were announced for next week as the build to Impact Emergence continues:

* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann
* Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Killer Kelly returns

