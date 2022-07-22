wrestling / News
KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 21, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced three matches including KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann for next week’s show. On tonight’s episode, the following matches were announced for next week as the build to Impact Emergence continues:
* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann
* Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Killer Kelly returns
BREAKING: Made official by @ScottDAmore!
Rich Swann will go one on one with Kushida in his DEBUT NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CZ6TqW0qIJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
.@Kelly_WP is coming… NEXT WEEK!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XSaqm0PYhI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2022
