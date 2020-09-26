KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream Added To NXT Takeover 31

WWE has announced that KUSHIDA will take on The Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover 31 on October 4, in what will be KUSHIDA’s Takeover debut.

The Velveteen Dream has shown a new penchant for viciousness since his return. Along the way, he’s made an enemy of Kushida, prompting previously unseen aggression from NXT’s resident Time Splitter in turn.

Will Kushida make Dream regret it when they square off at NXT TakeOver 31?

His Purple Highness made a surprise return to the black-and-gold brand last month but came up short in a Triple Threat Match involving Kushida and Cameron Grimes. Dream took out his frustrations with a post-match assault.

Kushida returned with force, attacking Velveteen Dream weeks later and putting him on the NXT Injury Report thanks to a brutal rope-assisted cross armbreaker. He also showed an all-business attitude while defeating Austin Theory in short order.

Then, Dream took an already flammable situation and dumped gasoline all over it when he cost Kushida a potential NXT Title opportunity. Interfering in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, Dream spiked Kushida with a Dream Valley Driver that led to his elimination.

Now, Kushida gets a chance at payback. Will NXT’s Time Splitter seize the opportunity, or will it be Dream over?

Find out at NXT TakeOver 31, streaming live Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

Here’s the updated card:

* NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

* KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream