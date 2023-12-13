KUSHIDA Can Still Work NJPW With New TNA Contract

As reported earlier today, KUSHIDA has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling. However, he won’t be exclusive to them. In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), KUSHIDA said that even though he has signed with TNA, he will still be able to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He said: “I’m so happy. I’m so excited. I want to say my contract status…the relationship between me and New Japan Pro-Wrestling can remain, and there is no need [to] change. So I also signed with TNA. I would like to thank Scott D’Amore. One of the reasons I chose TNA is because of my good friends, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. These two people have influenced my life. I always felt that my work was close to these two people. So Sabin, Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA, all signed to [the] same company, I can’t believe it. I’m so excited for next year.“