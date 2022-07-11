KUSHIDA’s First Impact Wrestling Opponent Has Been Set

As previously reported, KUSHIDA will debut for Impact Wrestling at their Derby City Rumble event this Friday in Louisville. The company has now announced that his opponent will be Rich Swann. The only other match announced so far is Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin.

Last week, we learned that New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout KUSHIDA would be making his highly-anticipated IMPACT debut this Friday and Saturday at Derby City Rumble in Louisville. We can now confirm who his opponent will be on Friday, July 15th – none other than former IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann. Don’t miss your opportunity to see KUSHIDA compete in the IMPACT Zone for the very first time and be there LIVE!

The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY on July 15th and 16th as IMPACT Wrestling presents Derby City Rumble, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!