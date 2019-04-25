wrestling / News

Kushida’s Opponent Announced For Next Week’s NXT Debut

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida NXT Takeover New York

– Kushida now has an opponent set for his debut on NXT television next week. WWE confirmed on tonight’s episode that the new NXT star will face Kassius Ohno. Ohno campaigned for the match on this week’s episode, with William Regal agreeing to make the match.

The debut will air on next Wednesday’s episode on WWE Network.

