wrestling / News
Kushida’s Opponent Announced For Next Week’s NXT Debut
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Kushida now has an opponent set for his debut on NXT television next week. WWE confirmed on tonight’s episode that the new NXT star will face Kassius Ohno. Ohno campaigned for the match on this week’s episode, with William Regal agreeing to make the match.
The debut will air on next Wednesday’s episode on WWE Network.
.@KUSHIDA_0904 is making his debut against @KassiusOhno NEXT WEEK! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IOMlcoCeZh
— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eve Torres Shares Story of Past Sexual Assault, Says She’s a Rape Survivor
- Billy Gunn Says 1998 Dumpster Incident Made the New Age Outlaws into Stars: ‘It Was Never About Our Wrestling’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out
- The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II, Conrad Thompson Explains What Happened Between Him and WWE