Kyle Busch Recalls How WWE Approached Him About Winning 24/7 Title

– NASCAR star Kyle Busch spoke with NASCAR.com about winning the 24/7 Championship on this week’s Raw and how he was approached about it. Busch told the site that he was originally just going to Raw to watch and then was approached by WWE about being part of the show.

“We were just going there for the show, just to watch,” Busch said. “They heard we were coming and then set us up and said, ‘Hey, you want to be a part of the show?’ And I was like, ‘Well, all right, sure. What’ve you got in mind?’ Then they brought this up and I’m like, ‘Oh hell. This is going to be fun.'”

Busch said that things were different than his 2009 appearance, when he appeared with Joey Logano and had trouble delivering the dialogue he’d been given. “This time, they were like, ‘Don’t talk, just do,'” Busch said. “So it worked out.”

Busch defeated R-Truth to win the title, but lost it back to him later in the night.