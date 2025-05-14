Kyle Fletcher On AEW Running Smaller Venues, Says It Reignited AEW Roster’s Passion

In an interview with Q101 (via Fightful), Kyle Fletcher spoke about AEW’s recent move to smaller, more intimate venues and how it’s helped the passion of the roster.

He said: “With wrestling, the crowd makes it. These venues, it’s really reignited a lot of people’s passion backstage. When you’re wrestling in arenas, it’s a different feeling. They’re still cool, yes, it’s an arena, but when you have these weird and wacky balconies and theaters, it really brings out a different feeling. That atmosphere, you can’t replicate it. It’s really brought alive the wrestler’s passion because everyone is so excited to get out there and be in the ring. We’re blessed to have awesome fans we get to wrestle in front of and bringing that intimate atmosphere, it makes the experience better for everybody.“