Kyle Fletcher Says He Came Back From Japan a Better Wrestler

Kyle Fletcher credits his time in Japan as a reason for his evolution as a wrestler. Fletcher spoke with Inside the Ring and was asked about his progression in the ring, noting that a lot of it had to do with his experience in NJPW.

“I’m going to have to say Japan [has had a big influence on my wrestling style].” Fletcher said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I can’t put my finger on what that actual reason is; I just know that anytime a wrestler goes and experiences Japan, goes on a month-long tour, even a couple of tours, they come back a different wrestler. And I certainly felt that way.”

He continued, “Maybe I put it down to the fact that there are people that have wrestled there for 20 years and you’re wrestling them every night in different towns, you’re on the road with them. I can’t exactly say what the reason for that is, but I just know that everyone comes back a better wrestler from Japan. That was certainly the case with me.”

Fletcher is part of AEW now and will compete with Will Ospreay for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.