Kyle Fletcher Confirms Aussie Open Will Still Be A Team When Mark Davis Returns

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kyle Fletcher is currently on a singles run in AEW and ROH as his tag team partner, Mark Davis, is out with an injury. During the post-show media scrum following ROH Supercard of Honor (via Fightful), Fletcher confirmed that the team will continue when Davis returns.

He said: “As soon as Mark Davis is ready, Aussie Open will kick back up. When it comes to United Empire, we always talk about it as a family. Will Ospreay has brought all these incredible like-minded individuals together. Through the tours, we have a really special bond. We still have a group chat and talk crap in there all the time. It’s great. I will not be revealing the content. We’re brothers. Whatever promotion we show up in, it could happen at any time. Very much still United Empire, family for life.

