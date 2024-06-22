Kyle Fletcher Will Defend ROH TV Title At Next CMLL Viernes Espectacular

During yesterday’s CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania Mexico, Kyle Fletcher appeared via video and announced that he will defend the ROH TV title on the next Viernes Espectacular. That happens next week at Arena Mexico, where Fletcher will face CMLL World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion Atlantis Jr.

He said (via Fightful: ““Now last night while I was busy with Lee Johnson, I heard that you had the audacity to challenge me to a match because let’s be honest, I was always going to come out of that match as still the ROH World Television Champion. Now, I’ve gone on record to say I plan on being the greatest of all time one day and I see no better way of doing that than by defending my championship on one of the most legendary professional wrestling venues of all time, Arena Mexico. So Atlantis Jr, I will see you next Friday and I will show CMLL, all of Mexico, and the entire world why I am Kyle Fletcher, I am the protostar, and I am who I say I am.”