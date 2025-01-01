– During a recent interview with Fightful and Downunder the Ring, AEW star Kyle Fletcher discussed AEW’s upcoming Australia debut. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Kyle Fletcher on AEW’s Australia debut: “Dude for me, it’s like bringing two of my loves together, right? Growing up in Australia. I love the country through and through. AEW, I love the company through and through. I love being a part of it. So it’s really like two worlds of mind colliding and I think that’s probably going to be the coolest part. I get to wrestle for the company I love in front of the country that I love. It’s going to be incredible. No words. I can’t describe it.”

On imagining AEW in Australia during All In at Wembley Stadium: “I remember doing Wembley last year….walking out there and thinking like, ‘Man, if I ever got to do this in Australia,’ because you had all these UK people on the show and it’s like they’re wrestling in their home country for the first time in a massive stadium. I’m like, ‘Man, if we could ever do this in Australia, it’d be the coolest thing in the world,’ and ‘lo and behold, a year later I’m sitting here talking about doing the same thing. It’s going to be crazy.”

On his reaction to AEW Grand Slam Australia: “I don’t know if I would say surprise is the right word. Because I had that thought. I was like, ‘Man, we can really do this. I hope that we do this one day because it’d be cool.’ I heard it. There was like rumblings of it. I’m like, ‘Yes, yes, let’s do it. I’m excited. It still didn’t feel like surprise. It was more so like a, ‘Fuck yeah let’s go.’ Like it was just excitement for me.”

Kyle Fletcher lost to Will Ospreay in the semifinals last weekend at AEW Worlds End. AEW Grand Slam Australia is scheduled for February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, AU.