Kyle Fletcher Is Excited To Wrestle Shelton Benjamin On AEW Dynamite

Kyle Fletcher and Shelton Benjamin square off in an AEW Continental Classic match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Fletcher is looking forward to proving himself. Fletcher spoke with 93.5 MAX’s Zach Johnson for an interview and was asked about facing the Hurt Syndicate member on tonight’s show.

“For me, one of the things that I really love about wrestling as well, from a purely selfish standpoint is, I get to get in the ring now with people that I grew up watching,” Fletcher said (per Fightful). “Someone like Shelton Benjamin, he was wrestling before I was even a fan of wrestling, when I was in the primary school, I was five, six, seven years old, whatever it is. He was already at the top level of this sport. So now, what, 20 years later, somehow our worlds have intercrossed and there’s a moment in time where this match can really happen.”

He continued, “Then even more so for me, I get to go in there, and imagine if I beat him? Imagine if I beat someone that’s been wrestling longer than I’ve been alive. That is such a huge mark for me, so in a lot of different ways, it’s so cool for me personally, but then also because I get to prove to something as well. I think that’s probably the biggest thing.”

You can follow our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite here.