– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher discussed his rivalry with Will Ospreay and his career goals. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kyle Fletcher on shaving his head: “That was years, possibly, of pent-up frustration coming out. The reason behind it was it was almost me shedding the comparison, shedding the skin of Will Ospreay. Shedding that stink and coming into this new era of Kyle Fletcher where I can stand on my own and be my own man.”

On Will Ospreay’s trajectory: “Looking at his trajectory, what he did with Okada, what happened between him and Omega, he laid out the best way to get out of someone’s shadow. I left New Japan because I wanted to do my own thing. … and Ospreay followed me here.”

Fletcher on his end goal: “I know my end goal is best of all time, multiple-time world champion. I don’t know what the path to get there looks like yet. All I know is the next step, and the next step to that end goal is putting Ospreay in my rearview.”