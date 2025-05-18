Kyle Fletcher Explains Why He Started Wearing Pink Attire

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Iridian Fierro for WGN Radio 720, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher discussed the origin of his pink-colored attire and why he loves wearing pink gear. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kyle Fletcher on noting most wrestlers don’t wear pink attire: “I think it was a tweet that I saw, and it was like, ‘Not enough male wrestlers wear pink,’ and that was enough in my brain to go, ‘Oh, my God, I love the color pink.’ No guys wear the color pink.”

On getting his gear designer to start creating some pink-colored gear for him: “Then, I literally just messaged my gear designer, and I was like, ‘What do you think, triple pink?’ He was like, ‘Yes,’ and then we just started working on it, and by the time it was done, I put out a tweet myself after we’d done designing it and I’d ordered it, I was like, ‘I have just designed my favorite gear of all time. Yeah, it won’t be here for a while, but you’ll know when you see it,’ and that was the gear.”

Kyle Fletcher was successful on last night’s AEW Collision: Beach Break event. He picked up a win over AR Fox in a singles bout.