Kyle Fletcher Names Gunther As the Hardest Hits In His Career

Kyle Fletcher recently revealed the hardest hitter he’s ever face, naming Gunther specifically. Fletcher spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and during the conversation, he noted how the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion hit him brutally hard during the tag team matches they had in Ringkampf.

“I have been walloped,” Fletches said. “I’ve walloped back as well. It was Aussie Open versus Ringkampf. Gunther hit me really hard, but then he put me up on the top rope, my lower back on the actual turnbuckle itself, and then stood on my throat as hard as he could.”

He continued, “I thought I broke my spine. Big beefy boy (at the time). 300 pounds on my throat.”

Fletcher is the current AEW TNT Champion, having won the title from Dustin Rhodes on the July 31st episode of Collision.