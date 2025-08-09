Kyle Fletcher Recalls Interest From WWE Prior To Signing With AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Kyle Fletcher recalled that Aussie Open, his team with Mark Davis, had interest in them from WWE before they signed with AEW. He explained why they decided to go with AEW.

He said: “It was the fact that we [Aussie Open] had come in before signing, and we kind of understood the vibe and how Tony treated us and other people. We trusted that it would be the best place for us to grow. The way I’m standing here today, we made the right choice. Kind of mind-blowing. Coming up and being a fan of WWE, just the fact that they were like, ‘We want to talk to you and get on a Zoom call with you.’ It was weird to let that sink in. ‘Ah, okay, I guess I’m a real wrestler now.’“