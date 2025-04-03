Kyle Fletcher Names Konosuke Takeshita As Person He Most Enjoys Watching In the Ring

Kyle Fletcher is a big fan of Konosuke Takeshita’s in-ring style, praising his fellow Callis Family member in a recent interview. Fletcher spoke with Good Karma Wrestling for a recent interview and talked about his appreciation for Takeshita’s work between the ropes.

“Apart from myself, he’s the person I enjoy watching in the ring the most,” Fletcher said (per Fightful). “He has that style that is obviously influenced by Japanese wrestling and I love Japanese wrestling. It’s that sports aspect and sports presentation.”

He continued, “When he throws a forearm, I think he’s killed someone. That is a lot of what is missing in today’s wrestling and something that I try to capture myself. When I watch Takeshita, I’m going, ‘He’s killing some people. Wow.'”

Fletcher and Takeshita will face Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii on this weekend’s AEW Collision.