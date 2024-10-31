Kyle Fletcher Says He’d Like To Knock Out Gabe Kidd Like HENARE Did

Kyle Fletcher says he’d like to face Gabe Kidd and knock him out just like HENARE did. Fletcher recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast and said he’d love an opportunity to challenge the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and knock him down a few pegs.

“Gabe, he’s in this bubble where he thinks he’s untouchable,” Fletcher said (per Fightful). “He’s sitting behind a camera backstage in New Japan. He’s on the other side of the world from all these people that he’s calling out, and I think he feels safe. The minute he steps in the ring with one of the people he calls out, he steps in the ring with me, I will put him in his place.”

He continued, “HENARE, in that crazy cage match, he knocked him out cold. It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Personally, I would love to do the exact same thing. When that happens, the world is going to rejoice. He needs a little humbling.”

Fletcher is part of the Don Callis Family in AEW.