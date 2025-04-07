Kyle Fletcher Survives Mark Briscoe To Advance In Owen Hart Cup At AEW Dynasty

Kyle Fletcher had a hell of a battle on his hands at AEW Dynasty, but he was able to move on in the Owen Hard Cup with a win over Mark Briscoe. Fletcher defeated Briscoe in a hard-hutting match at Sunday’s PPV, ultimately getting the win over a turnbuckle brain buster.

Fletcher will now face the winner of Hangman Page vs. the Wild Card in the semifinals. You can see highlights from the bout below:

The PROTOSTAR Kyle Fletcher believes he is the FUTURE of AEW!

The PROTOSTAR Kyle Fletcher believes he is the FUTURE of AEW!

Tonight with a huge opportunity to become the NOW as he begins his mission in the Owen Hart Tournament!

As Mark Briscoe makes his way into this first round matchup of the Owen Hart Tournament, Kyle Fletcher jumps right into action!

