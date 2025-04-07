wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Survives Mark Briscoe To Advance In Owen Hart Cup At AEW Dynasty
Kyle Fletcher had a hell of a battle on his hands at AEW Dynasty, but he was able to move on in the Owen Hard Cup with a win over Mark Briscoe. Fletcher defeated Briscoe in a hard-hutting match at Sunday’s PPV, ultimately getting the win over a turnbuckle brain buster.
Fletcher will now face the winner of Hangman Page vs. the Wild Card in the semifinals. You can see highlights from the bout below:
The PROTOSTAR Kyle Fletcher believes he is the FUTURE of AEW!
Tonight with a huge opportunity to become the NOW as he begins his mission in the Owen Hart Tournament!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/gUyI43tZJ0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
As Mark Briscoe makes his way into this first round matchup of the Owen Hart Tournament, Kyle Fletcher jumps right into action!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@SussexCoChicken | @kylefletcherpro pic.twitter.com/M9xWSrZIGd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
BOO THIS MAN!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@SussexCoChicken | @kylefletcherpro pic.twitter.com/RHtUxPJ3DB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909063609281298598
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909064883703849468
Brainbuster ON THE RING APRON!
But Briscoe WILL. NOT. QUIT!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@kylefletcherpro | @SussexCoChicken | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/7BZQOoEazC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
