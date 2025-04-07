wrestling / News

Kyle Fletcher Survives Mark Briscoe To Advance In Owen Hart Cup At AEW Dynasty

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty Kyle Fletcher Don Callis Image Credit: AEW

Kyle Fletcher had a hell of a battle on his hands at AEW Dynasty, but he was able to move on in the Owen Hard Cup with a win over Mark Briscoe. Fletcher defeated Briscoe in a hard-hutting match at Sunday’s PPV, ultimately getting the win over a turnbuckle brain buster.

Fletcher will now face the winner of Hangman Page vs. the Wild Card in the semifinals. You can see highlights from the bout below:

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909063609281298598

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909064883703849468

