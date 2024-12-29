Kyle Fletcher Says ‘Nothing Changes’ In Message To Will Ospreay After AEW World’s End

Kyle Fletcher is none too happy about losing to Will Ospreay at AEW World’s End. Ospreay defeated Fletcher in the semifinals of the AEW Continental Classic, and Fletcher spoke in an AEW digital exclusive after the match where he sent a message to his rival.

“Will, I bet you feel pretty lucky right now,” he began (per Fightful). “I sit here covered in your blood, you sit there covered in your blood. That’s exactly how I want to be. You might have got the three count today. I might not be going to the finals of the Continental Classic. But I know in my heart there is no way you are winning that championship because of the damage I have already inflicted in you.”

He continued, “Yes, you got the three count. Yes, you got a Styles Clash out of nowhere and a one, two, three. Congratu-fricken-lations. We’re one and one, Will. But I know in my heart that I am so, so, so much f**king better than you. When the time comes, I will prove it, and until then, I will continue on this path to becoming the best ever. This is just a tiny little blip in the road. Nothing changes.”

Fletcher was right in that Ospreay ultimately lost in the finals to Kazuchika Okada at last night’s show.