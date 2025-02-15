Kyle Fletcher Has No Idea How Fans Will Receive Him in Australia

– Speaking to Fightful and Deej of Down Under the Ring, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher spoke about today’s Grand Slam Australia event and how he didn’t know how he’d be received in his home country. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Kyle Fletcher on having no idea on how the Australian fans will react: “I love these moments in wrestling because even I have no idea how the crowd’s going to react. Yeah, I can be backstage, and I can be so confident that they’re gonna cheer me, but I can walk out there, and they could boo the s*** out of me, and I think it just makes it even more special to me.”

On what makes it so exciting: “The energy in that arena for that match, you won’t be able to replicate it anywhere else. It’s one of those things where people will watch it and go like, ‘Oh, if you’re not in that room, you will never experience that. That energy will not be replicated ever again.’ I think that’s the coolest part about it. I have no idea what’s gonna happen. I don’t think anyone in the building knows what’s gonna happen. I think until I walk through that curtain, we’re not gonna know.”