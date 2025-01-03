Kyle Fletcher Weighs In On AEW Not Using Some Australian Talent To Promote Grand Slam

AEW is headed to Australia for Grand Slam next month, and Kyle Fletcher recently weighed in on the show and AEW’s promotional efforts for it. The show is set to take place on February 15th in Brisbane and Fletcher was asked in an interview with Down Under The Ring about some of the criticism that AEW didn’t use some Australian talent in their press efforts for the event.

“Yes, there were. Yeah, I don’t know how all the press works, to be honest,” Fletcher said (per Fightful). “I think that’s very much like [an] above my pay grade type thing. I think it was surprising to me. If there were strays left off, why would you not advertise that? We all had that thought.”

He continued, “Regardless, it’s just crazy that it’s going to happen. I think getting caught up in the little things like that is a bit silly. I think just the fact that it’s even happening is like, years ago, I wouldn’t have expected anything like this to happen. So I’m just grateful and blessed that it is.”‘

No matches have yet been announced for the show.