Kyle Fletcher On His Evolution As a Wrestler: ‘I Know Who I Am’

Kyle Fletcher recently reflected on his growth as a professional wrestler and who he’s more confident in who he is now. Fletcher spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and spoke about his growth in the decade-plus that he’s been wrestling.

“To me, it just feels like everything is coming together now,” Fletcher told Sapp. “I’ve been wrestling for ten years, but throughout that process, I’ve been figuring out who I am. Not even just as a wrestler, but as a person. I started doing this when I was 14, and I had no idea who I was in the ring or out.”

He continued, “What you’ve been seeing in the ring has been playing out with what’s happening in real life as well. As a 26-year-old man now, I know who I am, and I’m confident in that. I think it shows in the ring. That’s all it is.”

Fletcher is the AEW TNT Champion, having won the title from Dustin Rhodes on last week’s Collision.