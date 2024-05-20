Kyle Fletcher Out Of AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana Match, Blake Christian Steps In

Kyle Fletcher is out of his match at AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana, with Blake Christian taking his place. AAA announced on Sunday that Christian is stepping in to replace Fletcher to team with CIMA and Nick Wayne against the teams of Komander, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. as well as D’Luxe, Destiny, & Noisy Boy.

No word as of yet on why Fletcher is out. The show takes place on June 15th and the updated lineup is:

* Alberto El Patron, Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Vampiro vs. Parker Boudreaux, QT Marshall, Sam Adonis & Satnam Singh

* Brado De Oro Jr, Negro Casas & Psycho Clown vs. Dr Wagner Jr., Galeno del Mal & TBA

* Cibernetico, Dark Cuervo & Dark Ozz vs. Dark Scoria, Dark Spiritu & El Mesias

* Komander, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. vs. CIMA, Nick Wayne & Blake Christian vs. D’Luxe, Destiny, & Noisy Boy

* Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla vs. Havok, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz

https://x.com/luchalibreaaa/status/1792291783352684674